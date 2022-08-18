Ashok Stambh gets a facelift

This new look was inaugurated by the Administrator and Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar. The beautification has been done at a cost of around Rs 15 lakh.

This work has added to the beauty of Nashik city. Deepak Chande, director of Deepak Builders and Developers in Nashik, has helped with this work out of social commitment (corporate social responsibility). He has also taken responsibility for the maintenance and repair of the Ashok Stambh for the next 10 years. The design of this creation has been done by architect Vishal Ghotekar.

Additional Commissioner Suresh Khade, city engineer Shivkumar Vanjari, executive engineer Sachin Jadhav, Sandesh Shinde, deputy engineer Nitin Rajput and Vishal Tamboli were present at the event.