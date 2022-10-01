Ashima Mittal takes charge as new ZP CEO

NASHIK: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has transferred 44 IAS officers to the state. In this, Chief Executive Officer of Nashik Zilla Parishad Leena Bansod has been transferred to Thane as Additional Commissioner in the Tribal Development Department. While Ashima Mittal, the additional district collector of Palghar district, has been appointed in her place. Mittal assumed the charge on Friday, September 30.

Additional Chief Executive Officer Arjun Gunde, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (General Administration) Mukundrao Pingle, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat) Ravindra Pardeshi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Women and Child Welfare) Deepak Chate, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Mahesh Bachhav and Head of Accounts, employees and representatives of employee organisations were present.

A hat-trick of women as CEOs at ZP

Ashima Mittal took charge as the CEO of Zilla Parishad on Friday (September 30). Through Mittal, there has been a hat-trick of the appointment of women as CEOs. In the history of Zilla Parishad, there have been four women as Chief Executive Officer so far. Vinita Singal served as CEO from 26 July 2002 to 1 June 2004. Then on 10th July 2019, Bhubaneswar S. joined as CEO. She was succeeded by Leena Bansod as the CEO on 15 February 2020. Then on Friday, September 30, Ashima Mittal assumed the post of CEO.