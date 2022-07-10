Ashadi Ekadashi celebrated in schools

NASHIK: ‘Ashadi Ekadashi’ was celebrated in Delhi Public School, Nashik, with full zest and fervour. The celebrations started with a mesmerizing dance performance put up by the students of Grade III to VIII.

The theme of the program was “Bolava Vithhal Pahava Vithhal”. The performances of the day were filled with different shades of celebration. Students performed a dance to the song ”Vitthal, Vitthal”. Boys and girls were dressed as Warkaris with beautiful costumes.

Girls carried tulsi plants, and boys held the cymbals enchanting the name of “Lord Vitthal”. This act left the audience spellbound. Students also shared valuable information about the importance of ‘Ashadi Ekadashi’ and the relevance of ‘Pandharpur Yatra’ for the devotees. The celebration brought in a feeling of devotion and spirituality amongst the students.

Dindi ceremony at Lahvit

A Dindi Sohada (Dindi Ceremony) was organised at Nutan Prathamik Vidyalaya, Lahvit, yesterday (July 09) to celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi.

Hon’ble Headmaster Keshav Gojre and Parents Association Vice President Sonal Tiwari Tai participated in the puja of Vitthalrukmini, Palkhi, and Dnyaneshwari in the school. Apart from a Dindi ceremony at Lahvit, even a plantation campaign of Holy Basil saplings (Tulsi saplings) was organised to commemorate the day and students were guided accordingly.

Shankarrao Bhade, Uttam Waghmare, Dattatraya Kale, and Supriya Pawar were present at the occasion, and the ceremony was celebrated with enthusiasm. Rupali Shahane, Santosh Pimple, Sopan Sahane, and Kalyani Bhole worked hard for the ceremony.