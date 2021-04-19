Asha workers seek insurance cover

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Asha workers are risking their lives to save others in this Corona crisis. Hence the state government should provide insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to these frontline warriors. Maharashtra State Asha and Group Promoters Association have put forth their demand. Altogether 75,000 Asha Swayamsevikas will write to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard. In the Corona crisis, Asha activists are working on the streets all day of the week.</p>.<p>They are responsibly fulfilling the objectives of house visits, surveys, vaccination campaigns. Despite this, they have still not been paid any incentive for surveying leprosy and tuberculosis patients. They have even not been compensated for undertaking the ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Asha volunteers were not provided adequate masks and sanitizers while carrying out the above responsibilities. </p><p>The state government should look into whether central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana were implemented or not. Also, Asha volunteers should be given free treatment in case of Corona infection. In case of death due to Corona, the organisation has demanded to provide insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to Asha volunteers and for this 75,000 Asha workers will soon write a letter to Chief Minister Thackeray.</p><p>"75,000 Asha volunteers from Maharashtra and 4,000 group promoters will write a letter to the Chief Minister and the Health Minister demanding insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh." - Com. Raju Desale, President, Maharashtra State Asha and Group Promoters Association (AITUC)</p>