ASHA, group promoters seek Diwali ex-gratia

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The role played by ASHA activists and the group promoters (Gatpravartak) as frontline warriors during the Corona pandemic is remarkable. But despite working, Asha workers still deprived of Rs 2,000 and the group promoter of Rs 3,000 as an honorarium. </p>.<p>"The government should take immediate action and take a decision to increase honorarium and bonus, otherwise we will carry the agitation to the doorstep of the MLAs across the state and will celebrate Black Diwali," warned state president Con. Raju Desale.<br><br>Also, eventhough Diwali is approaching, these frontline workers have not given ex-gratia. However, the Maharashtra State Asha and Group Promoters' Association affiliated to AITC has demanded that the government should pay the pending honorarium and release ex-gratia payment immediately.<br><br>A statement in this regard has been given to Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly Narhari Zirwal.<br><br>During the Corona crisis, Asha and the group promoters acted as Corona frontfighters, risking their lives without caring for their family, children. The Assembly in the meantime had discussed the above demands of Asha and the group promoters with Chief Minister Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Tope.</p>