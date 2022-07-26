As rain abates, Gangapur reduces discharge

As the release of water from the dam has reduced, the flood level has started receding considerably. Life on the banks of the river is limping back to normalcy. Although there is incessant rainfall in the catchment areas, it is, however, less in intensity.

The stock in the dam has gone up to 83 percent. Water is still being released from Gangapur, Darna, Nandur Madhyameshwar barrage. However in the catchment area of the dams, the discharge from the dams has been reduced due to the opening of the rains.

At present, 7244 cusecs of water is being released from Darna dam. While the discharge from Mukne has been reduced to 359.

On the other hand, the discharge from Kadwa dam has also been reduced to 1396. While 341 cusecs of water is also being released from Valdevi dam.

In the Gangapur dam catchment area due to break in rain, the discharge here has been reduced to 996 cusecs. 687 cusecs of water has been released from Alandi dam. At present, 450 cusecs of water is being discharged from Bhojapur.

While 3760 cusecs of water is being released from Palkhed dam and it is being said that this release will be increased if the rain continues in its catchment area.

Nashikites breathed a sigh of relief from the rain yesterday as sun shone many times since morning.

At present, 2439 cusecs of water is flowing under the Holkar bridge. Therefore, it is predicted that the Godavari, which has been in a flood-like situation for the past several days, will be somewhat seen its water level receding.