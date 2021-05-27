As Covid graph declines, vacant beds increase

NASHIK: The declining number of daily Covid-19 cases in Nashik district has resulted in an increase in the number of vacant beds in all the hospitals in the city, giving much-needed respite to its citizens. Around 70.28% of beds have been vacant. There are a total of 8,214 beds reserved for Covid patients in 188 hospitals in the city. Of them, 3,132 are general beds, while 3,726 are oxygen beds and 1078 are ICU beds.

There are a total of 839 ventilator beds. It was very difficult to get the beds in February and during the initial days of May. District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and district administration had emphasised setting up Covid Care Centres at various places to provide treatment to Covid patients. Covid Care Centres have been set up at Thakkar’s Dome, Meenatai Thackeray stadium in Panchavati and Sambhaji Raje stadium in New Nashik.

As the number of positive patients is declining for the last 15 days, the number of daily cases reached around 700 now. The patient recovery rate has increased to 95.05%. Currently, the district has a total of 14,000 active patients. Of them, 5,619 patients undergoing treatment at the municipal hospitals, under home isolation and various Covid Care Centres.

A total of 97 patients taking treatment at the district civil hospital, while 97 at Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital. The reports of 2,532 patients are awaited. So far, a total of 2,21,789 patients had turned positive in the limit of Nashik Municipal Corporation. Of them, a total of 2,14,049 patients had won a battle against the virus, while 1,927 patients succumbed to the virus.

Number of beds in city

Beds Total Vacant

Gen 3132 2134

Oxygen 3726 2477

Ventilator 839 461

Total 8214 5773