Artificial immersion ponds at 18 places

Immersion sites have been identified in various parts of the city by the municipal solid waste management department.

As per the instructions of Vivek Dhande, divisional officer, Panchavati divisional office, this year Rajmata Mangal Office (Waghadi river), Sita Sarovar (Mhasrul), Nandur-Manur, Adgaon Pazhar Lake, Tapovan, Ramkund, Mhasoba ground (east) and west, Goury ground and Talkuteshwar in Panchavati. These natural places are destined for immersion.