Artha, Kaama & Dharma lead to Moksha

Speaking on Karma, Maharaj stated that Karma, Dhyan, Bhakti , Yog all are necessary for knowledge which leads to goals. This is Samanvay.

Speaking on Parmartha, Deglurkar Maharaj stated that to gain victory over one's weaknesses and also over thoughts is Parmartha jeevan. Thoughts are like a chain; generated one from the other. However in all this consciousness is important and that will show the path of Vairagya.