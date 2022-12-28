Artha, Kaama & Dharma lead to Moksha

Nashik
Artha and Kaam can rightfully gained by Dharma which is mediated by knowledge and through Dharma one can attain Mokha. However, the fruitfullness of Moksha is gained when one selflessly shares the knowlegde gained, stated Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar, while speaking at the discourse on the tpoic Dharma, Artha, Kaama and Moksha on culminating day of the three day lecture series at the anual Late Bastiramji Sarda 60th Memorial lecture series on Tuesday at Parshuram Saikhedkar Natya gruha, here.
Chaitanya Maharaj stated that true happiness is gained by enlightenment of using artha and Kaama within the rules set by Dharma. One has to also understand that he can refuse Artha and Kaam in his path of enlightenment but not without accepting both. Both Artha and Kaama are respectful for life but come with limits and rules as stated by Dharma and when its accceptance is achieved one can posses the right to refuse it and that will lead to Moksha or ultimate happiness.
He explained that Kaama is a wish and Artha is grant and the two are bound by integrity of knowledge. Elaborating on the concepts of Samuchaya and Samanvaya, Chaitanya Maharaj stated that Samuchaya is co-working and Samanvaya is coordination. It is the Samanvaya of Artha and Kaama that is attainment of Artha and Kaama that leads to the goal. It is the Samnvaya of Artha, Kaama and Dharma which leads to Moksha. As one becomes the tool for achievement of the other.
Speaking on Karma, Maharaj stated that Karma, Dhyan, Bhakti , Yog all are necessary for knowledge which leads to goals. This is Samanvay.
Speaking on Parmartha, Deglurkar Maharaj stated that to gain victory over one's weaknesses and also over thoughts is Parmartha jeevan. Thoughts are like a chain; generated one from the other. However in all this consciousness is important and that will show the path of Vairagya.
Speaking on freedom and rules of Artha and Kaama , he stated that freedom does not mean one can behave recklessly.
There have to be limits and rules set by Dharma. Acceptance of Artha and Kaama should be by following rules and refusal of the same also comes within rules. However, refusal can come only when acceptance within rules is achieved. Both acceptance and refusal of Artha and Kaama come through maturity. This maturity of thought is Dharma and it leads to Parmartha.
Speaking on Moh (fascination) in life, Maharaj said that one who says that he has no fascination in life is holding on to the same fascination. This is because there are some expectations even of the self that remain unfullfilled. Whatever remains unfullfilled is remembered by a person when he/she knows that it didn't happen when they had the capasity to achieve it. Ignorance creates Moh in life.
Emphasising on knowledgeable thought, he said that all that you get only through karma is non lasting. However, that which you get from thought and knowledge is pertinent.
Moving from concept to achievenmet is a cycle. Unless you experience it completely, you will not get satisfaction. Many a times there is more of dissatisfaction in the process of experience. If we look at sacrifice coming through knowledge then you derive more satisfaction. The sense of true satisfaction and happiness is Moksha, Chaitanya Maharaj reitrated.