Art craft & design workshops 2023 held

Nashik

In a captivating showcase of creativity, Bhujbal Knowledge City’s MET School of Architecture and Interior Design organized a series of dynamic workshops titled ‘Art craft and design workshops’ from August 16th to 18th, 2023, at Govardhan Campus.

Distinguished experts from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Kolhapur, and Nashik led workshops. Lime Plaster, Golden Grass Weaving, Cyanotype photography, Storytelling, Scrap Metal Sculpture, Resin Art, and Personality Development were among the diverse array of workshops, each guided by an accomplished specialist.

At the workshop’s conclusion, participating architecture and design students shared their experiences, expressing gratitude for the enriching opportunities. The workshops offered hands-on education, leveraging art galleries for practical learning and fostering teamwork. The workshop coordinator emphasized the value of hard work in achieving success.

The Mumbai Educational Trust’s director highlighted the college’s annual commitment to enhancing students’ talents, efficiency, and confidence.

An orientation programme was organised for aspiring architecture students. This event facilitated interaction with experts and professors to explore architecture’s scope and career prospects. Parents also participated, gaining insights into the course nuances and admission process.