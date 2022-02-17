Arrange proper garbage disposal facilities at camp

DEOLALI CAMP: In a letter to Chief Executive Officer of Deolali Cantonment Board, Rahul Gajbhiye, Deputy Sarpanch of Sansari Gaon, Shekhar Godse has demanded to arrange proper garbage disposal facilities at Deolali Camp. He alleged the garbage heaps collected from all the wards and dumped in Deolali’s trenching ground are not being disposed of safely, and hence, residents of Sansari Gaon, Stationwadi and other areas are suffering immensely.

He added for the past week, sanitation workers of the contractor (hired by the board) dispose of garbage heaps by burning them, and the toxic gas reaches nearby villages through the air. Instead of informing the board’s health department twice, they have turned a blind eye towards this harmful practice.

Earlier, the pandemic caused several problems for the residents. Now, the pollution is causing problems to residents. If such practices continue, the residents will fall ill due to the toxic gas. Deolali is known for its healthy environment. However, such harmful practices cause ill effects on residents’ health.

The board needs to take immediate action against the defaulters and provide relief to residents. Shekhar Godse, Prashant Konkane, Rajesh Godse, Akash Pathare, Vikas Ghagre, Anjana Godse, Indubai Gite, Shaila Godse, Dhandhi Mahisadhune and others have demanded the board to take immediate action against the defaulters.