Arogyam Dhansampada Abhiyan in Bhagur

DEOLALI CAMP: To ensure sound health of Bhagur residents and reduce the number of Dengue and Chikungunya cases in Bhagur city, Prerna Balkwade, NCP District President Women’s wing, with her Zep Bharari Foundation, implemented ‘Arogyam Dhamsampada Abhiyan’ in Bhagur to keep the mosquito-borne diseases at bay and provide free testing services in the town. Over 150 residents assembled at the centre to get themselves tested. Zep Bharari Foundation organised the event at Balkwade Covid Center in Bhagur.

On behalf of Ganga Super Specialty Hospital, Dr. Bhushan Deshmukh and Nitin Pulekar examined and treated the residents. The number of Dengue and Chikungunya cases is rising in Bhagur. Residents are suffering from severe body pain. To aid them, the foundation came up with the idea of the free testing camp. Sharif Sheikh, Yogita Kadam, Jayshree Gaikwad, Vandana Garud, Vaijayanti Katare, and other health workers of Bhagur Municipal Corporation were present at the centre to conduct the Dengue test.

Samarpan Foundation conducted CBS test, kidney creatinine function tests, cholesterol, calcium, uric acid, thyroid, potassium, Jaundice, HIV, BP, sugar level, RT-PCR, antigen, and various other tests for free. Vilas Bodke, Pratiksha Khatri, Jyoti Bhor, and others conducted these tests. Dr. Krishna Baviskar, Vishal Balkwade, Dr. Gavit, Dr. Rahul Bhalerao, Sunita Bhalerao, Mahendra Kale, Premlata Rajguru, Kailas Bhor, Nilesh Gore were present at this occasion.