Armyworms a threat to crops

Even expensive medicines and pesticides are falling to curb the growing menace of these worms. The crop production has decreased; farmers are afraid of the financial crunch nearing them each passing day. Over the past two to three years, the incidences of maize crop failure due to the infestation of armyworms are increasing. If the infestation continues, farmers will suffer immensely. These farmers depend on agriculture for survival. However, with the armyworms infecting the maize crop, farmers fail to recover their production costs.

Therefore, farmers have started shifting to soybean sowing. As the soybean crop fetched Rs 8,000 per quintal this year, the majority of farmers have shifted to this crop.

As maize and soybean crops are dependent on rain, abundant rainfall proves beneficial to them. Although the production cost of the soybean crop is increasing, the farmers still benefit double compared to maize cultivation.

For the past few years, farmers are facing problems like heavy rain, natural disasters, fake fertilizers and medicines, water shortage, labour shortages, and others. As the agriculture prices aren’t guaranteed, the agriculture field is witnessing losses regularly.

While maize cultivation is affected due to armyworms, waterlogging has affected vineyard growth adversely. Also, due to the water accumulated in vegetable fields, they have begun to rot. The farmers are in a dilemma so as to how to save crops from natural calamities.