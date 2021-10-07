Armyman dies in accident

NASHIK: With just 25 days before his retirement, Ganesh Sonawane, a resident of Patonda in Amalner taluka of Jalgaon district and a resident of Comfort Zone Society near Ambad village in Nashik, died in an accident yesterday. The late Sonawane had called his daughter informing her about his retirement on October 30.

His family was also waiting for the end of this month. But destiny had something else in mind. Suddenly, yesterday (October 5), the phone of an officer in the Army rang. And he told the unfortunate news that jawan Ganesh Sonawane died in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The news of the sudden demise has shocked the family.

It is unfortunate for the Sonawane family that both the brothers of Ganesh Sonawane passed away a few years ago. While he martyred while serving the country yesterday. He is survived by his mother, wife and two daughters. His mortal remains was brought at his residence in Ambad last evening. His body was then taken to Patonda. He will be cremated with a full state honour.