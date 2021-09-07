Army man turns into a painter

DEOLALI CAMP: Retd. Brigadier Saumen Dey has set up a beautiful example of following one’s passion for happiness, self-satisfaction, and peace. He took voluntary retirement from the Indian Army to develop his painting skills and follow his dream. Dey started painting when he was in Class 6th. As he joined the army, he lost touch with painting and gradually stopped.
However, he restarted painting in 2008 and continued till 2013. After six years, he took a break again from his hobby but realised that his heart beats for painting. The level of mental peace he achieved while painting remained unmatched. As a result, he decided to take voluntary retirement from the army and dwell in the world of art.
Kick-starting his journey once again in 2019, he resumed painting beautiful pictures of diverse items and learn various techniques to evolve into a better painter. His painting subject solely depends on his mood. He hasn’t started any painting classes yet as he thinks he requires more three years to reach the level he has visualised.
He added that he needs to develop, learn, and explore the world of painting. Amid the pandemic, like many others, Dey’s hobby helped him sail through the lockdown. He loves his hobby as it helps him concentrate on his work and prevents any distractions. Only procuring raw materials during the lockdown was a task, but he managed it all.
Even his wife, Sumita Dey, got inspired by him and began exploring the world of art. She had her interest in Music but couldn’t pursue it further due to frequent postings. While praising her work, Saumen stated that her taste in colour and themes is better, and he often takes advice from her for his work. For both of them, painting is equivalent to meditation as the process is peaceful and calming.