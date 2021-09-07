Army man turns into a painter

Kick-starting his journey once again in 2019, he resumed painting beautiful pictures of diverse items and learn various techniques to evolve into a better painter. His painting subject solely depends on his mood. He hasn’t started any painting classes yet as he thinks he requires more three years to reach the level he has visualised.

He added that he needs to develop, learn, and explore the world of painting. Amid the pandemic, like many others, Dey’s hobby helped him sail through the lockdown. He loves his hobby as it helps him concentrate on his work and prevents any distractions. Only procuring raw materials during the lockdown was a task, but he managed it all.

Even his wife, Sumita Dey, got inspired by him and began exploring the world of art. She had her interest in Music but couldn’t pursue it further due to frequent postings. While praising her work, Saumen stated that her taste in colour and themes is better, and he often takes advice from her for his work. For both of them, painting is equivalent to meditation as the process is peaceful and calming.