Army joins inspection of sweet shops in Deolali

DEOLALI CAMP: On the backdrop of Diwali festival, sweet shops in Deolali cantonment area were inspected jointly by the Army and Health Department of the state government. The inspecting officers visited six shops and took samples of the sweets and sent them to a laboratory in Mumbai.

Water samples along with milk, dairy products and other types of sweets were sent for testing. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye, Deputy Chief Executive Sanjay Sonawane and Health Superintendent Aman Gupta had instructed to conduct inspections.

Accordingly, samples of sweets have been taken on the basis of ‘Food Safety and Compliance System’ prepared by the Health Department of the state government this year and sent to the Mumbai office for testing. Besides this, notices have been issued to the three shopkeepers.

During the inspection, Health Superintendent (Army) Col. A Daniel, Health Officer Sanjay Thube, Health Inspector Ravi Pote, Bhairav K besides a team comprising State Food Safety Officer Yogesh Deshmukh and Cantonment Board Health Inspectors Shivraj Chavan, Atul Munde, Shajeb Syed and Supervisor Vinod Kharaliya visited various sweet shops in the cantonment area.