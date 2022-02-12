Army jawan from Yeola martyred

NASHIK: Son of the soil from Chichondi village in Yeola taluka, Major Narayan Madhavai, serving in the Indian Army, martyred while performing his duty. Due to this tragic incident, condolences poured in from the entire district for the martyred soldier.

Coming from a peasant family, Major Narayan Madhavai did an excellent job in the Indian Army. “Mother India has lost a brave son. With his demise, the entire taluka along with the Madhavai family is in grief,” expressed Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.