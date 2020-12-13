Army jawan from Nandgaon martyred

Nashik : An Army jawan from Astgaon in Nandgaon taluka attained martyrdom when he slipped and fell from a hill while on duty at Naushera sector in Jammu on Friday night. The incident took place around 9 pm Friday. The martyred soldier has been identified as Suresh Ghuge.



According to report jawan Suresh Ghuge from Astgaon in Nandgaon taluka was on duty in Jammu around 9 pm. At that time, his foot slipped and he fell off the mountain. He was hit in the head in the mishap. Bad weather had made it difficult for planes to land and conduct rescue operation. The official decision will be taken by the military officials there, and the information will come out soon.



Ghuge's relatives were informed over telephone in the morning. Tributes are pouring in for the jawan from all walks of life after the news of the incident went viral on social media. He was rushed to a military hospital with serious brain injuries. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries.



Ghuge joined the Army in 2006. He was serving in the Maratha Battalion and was going to retire in a year. Currently he was posted in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He is survived by his mother, father, wife, a 9-year-old daughter, brother and two married sisters.