Army chief visits forward areas along LAC

<p><strong>LEH: </strong>Army chief General M M Naravane today (Wednesday) visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and reviewed security situation, including operational preparedness of the troops.</p>.<p>An Army official said that General Naravane arrived at Leh on a day-long visit to Fire and Fury Corps. “The Army chief was received by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General PGK Menon,” he said.</p><p>General Naravane undertook on the spot inspection of the state of habitat of troops on the forward line of defence at Rechin La, which witnessed a face-off between Indian troop and PLA in September. “The Army chief appreciated the efforts made by the formation to make troops comfortable along the LAC,” he said.</p><p>The General also undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC. He was briefed by the GOC Fire and Fury Corps and other local commanders on the operational preparedness of the forces.</p>