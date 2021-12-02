Armed forces pre-recruitment center for women in Nashik soon

NASHIK: A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner to start an Armed Forces Pre-Recruitment Training Center for Women in Nashik on the lines of a training institute at Aurangabad. The training center will focus on pre-recruitment training for NDA aspirant women.

“The committee should submit a report on the course of action within 15 days,” said former ex-servicemen welfare minister Dada Bhuse. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by Seema Vyas, Principal Secretary, Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department and Deputy Director (Rehabilitation), Servicemen’ Welfare Department. Col R R Jadhav, District Servicemen Welfare Officer Major (R) Pranjal Jadhav, and District Servicemen Officer Nashik Lt Commander (R) Omkar Kaple were present.

The committee under the chairmanship of the Commissioner includes the District Collector and Joint Director of Higher and Technical Education. "This committee should get the approval of the Higher and Technical Education Department and provide manpower wherever necessary,” Bhuse instructed.

He further said, “while making planning on hostel facilities, food expenses, dialogue should be established with the police training centre and thereby ground should be made available to the trainees.” Bhuse suggested that while arranging hostel facilities, food expenses, planning should be made available to the trainees while planning while interacting with the police training center. He also said that seats for 30 women should be allotted through this center.