Armed Forces Flag Day:Contribute towards fund raising programme: Mandhare

Nashik: District Collector Suraj Mandhare has appealed to all the sections of the society to make substantial contribution towards the Armed Forces Flag Day fund raising programmme. He was speaking at the inauguration of fund raising programme on occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, 2020 which observed at the District Collectorate on Monday.



District Servicemen Welfare Officer former Lieutenant Commander Omkar Kaple, District Servicemen Office staff Navnath Dane, Sanjay Thorat and Sunil Patil were present on the occasion.



Since 1949, India has been observing December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day. The day is marked to honour those soldiers who continue to fight each day on the borders in order to keep the country safe. On the occasion, people across the nation donate funds for the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces personnel.



District Collector Mandhare said, Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on 07 December every year since 1949. From this day onwards, Flag Day fundraising is started by the District Servicemen Welfare Office. The funds raised are used for the welfare of the disabled, widows, ex-servicemen and their families.



"Everyone should contribute to Flag Day fundraising as a means of expressing their feelings and respect for their country through this fund. For this, the officers of the Indian Administrative Service should contribute Rs. 5,000, the Class I officers should contribute Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000, while other officers should contribute as per their capacity," appealed Mandhare.



Last year, the district was given a target of Rs 1 crore 29 lakh 48 thousand by the government for raising Flag Day funds. Despite the global outbreak of the Corona virus, all the constituents in the district have raised 54.81 per cent of the target for the fund, or Rs 70,97,200.



This year also, the government has given a target of Rs 1 crore 29 lakh 48 thousand to Nashik district. Mandhare expressed confidence that they will achieve this goal. On the occasion, Mandhare started fundraising by donating a fund of Rs 5000. He was given a flag and a memento symbolizing the three Indian Forces through the District Servicemen Welfare Office.