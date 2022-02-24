Approval to Ghantagadi contracts

NASHIK: The contract value for garbage collection in the city has gone up from Rs 176 crore to Rs 354 crore. On this backdrop, the Standing Committee has given its nod for Ghantagadi contracts in four divisions of the municipal corporation. Standing Committee Chairman Ganesh Gite said that a re-tender will be issued for Satpur and Panchavati divisions.

The contract will be awarded for six divisions, for which tenders have been invited for CIDCO, West, Nashik Road and East. While for Satpur and Panchavati, a re-tender will be issued. The tender has been invited for the third time for the Nashik East division. The rates were finalised in the presence of the contractors after the tenders were opened.

Eleven contractors participated in bids for the ghantagadi contract for the six divisions. The tender process of the Nashik East division was re-implemented. It was finalized in the meeting of the municipal commissioner. Three of the six tenders were finalised.

The tender of Water Grace Company for Nashik West Division has been finalised. The company has got the rate of Rs 2169 per tonne, and the same company has got the work of CIDCO. The rate here is Rs 2396 per tonne.

Tanishka Enterprises has got this job for the Nashik Road division with a final bid of Rs 2376 per tonne. The rates for Panchavati and Satpur divisions were Rs. 3600/tonne and Rs. 3300/tonne respectively.