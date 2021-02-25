Appointment of Standing Committee
Deshdoot Times

Appointment of Standing Committee

Three new members from Sena, eight from BJP
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
NMC
BJP
shiv sena
standing committee
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login
AD
AD

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com