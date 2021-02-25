Appointment of Standing Committee

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The appointment of new members of the Standing Committee has been announced by Mayor Satish Kulkarni. Three<br>members of Shiv Sena and eight members of BJP have been appointed on the Standing Committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation. </p>.<p>The term of eight members of Nashik Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee is expiring on February 28. Therefore, as per the court order, a special General Body Meeting was held through video conferencing to select one member of the Sena, excluding one of the existing nine members of BJP on the Standing Committee. After this election, the strength of the ruling BJP will reduce to eight from nine.<br><br>As this will create a situation of an equal strength -- BJP eight members and Opposition eight -- there will be a big challenge for BJP to retain the post of Speaker. However, if the MNS supports the BJP, then the BJP chairperson of the standing committee is considered certain and there seems no possibility of the opposition coming together at present. It is also being said that Sena is not ready to take over the post of Speaker.</p>