Appoint teams to curb sand theft: Game

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game instructed to appoint revenue department teams 24/7 at Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar districts in the Nashik division to curb sand theft. He was stated this in a review meeting held at the Divisional Commissionerate. </p>.<p>A review of all the five districts falling under the Nashik division was taken in the meeting held via video conferencing. Game said that all District Collectors should search for sand blocks in the division and complete the auction of sand. He also instructed to take strict action against those involved in sand theft. </p><p>Use the ETS machine to conduct measuring at all stone quarries in Nashik division and take legal action against the concerned for excessive mineral mining, he added and asked that all District Collectors should take stock of their respective districts every week. </p><p>Game also expressed satisfaction over the distribution of charter to farmers in the division. He ordered to clear pending cases regarding permission to new constructions, pending cases of forest claims rights, and to make available spaces for talathi offices in those districts in which they are proposed, to set up. </p><p>Additional Divisional Commissioner Bhanudas Palve, Deputy Divisional Commissioner Goraksha Gadilkar, Duttatray Borude, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, and District Collectors of other districts attended the meeting.</p>