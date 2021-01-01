Appearing for MPSC? You’ve maximum six attempts

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has decided the maximum limit of attempts for candidates appearing for competitive examinations. From now on, the candidate will have the opportunity to appear for only six examinations. </p>.<p>The Other Backward Classes (OBC) category will get nine opportunities. Previously, there was no condition of maximum attempts to take the exam. This decision will be implemented from the advertisements published in the year 2021. The MPSC said the decision was taken to improve the selection process. The MPSC conducts examinations for the appointment of suitable candidates for various government posts. </p><p>Thereafter eligible candidates are recommended for appointment to the departments of the State Government. For government posts so far, the candidate had the opportunity to appear for the examination as many times as the age limit given. Therefore, candidates should appear for the commission examination till the age criteria expires.</p><p> Although the candidates failed in these exams, they continued to prepare for five years. There was a demand from the candidates appearing for the competitive examination that some limits should be fixed for this examination. Against that background, the MPSC finally imposed this limit. </p><p>According to the new decision, open category candidates for MPSC government posts will have six exam opportunities, while Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates will have a maximum of nine opportunities. Similarly, the maximum opportunities will not be applicable to the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, the MPSC has clarified in a circular.</p>