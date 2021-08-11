Appeal to transgenders to apply for ID

NASHIK: The transgenders in five districts of Nashik division should visit the ‘National Portal for Transgender Persons’ and apply for identity cards, appealed Bhagwan Veer, Member Secretary, Divisional Transgender Rights Protection and Welfare Board and Regional Deputy Commissioner, Nashik Social Welfare Department.

Under Rule 2020 of the Protection of Rights of Transgenders Act 2019, it is proposed to issue certificates of identity to third gender through District Level Committees as per Sections 6 and 7. Accordingly, a National Third Party Portal has been launched by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry, Government of India.