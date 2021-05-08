Appeal to contact district child protection cell

NASHIK: People are being deceived by calling them about adopting a child. District Women and Child Development Officer Surekha Patil has appealed to contact the District Child Protection Cell to prevent any unauthorized adoption of a child. According to the Central Adoption Procedure Guide 2017, the process to adopt a child is done via the website www.cara.nic.in.

When children are alone in case of death of parents or both parents are receiving Covid treatment and no one is ready to take care of the children, one should contact the District Child Welfare Committee, District Women and Child Development Officer’s Office, District Child Protection Cell, an authorized organization taking care of children under the Child Justice Act and the nearest police station.

Toll-free numbers 1098, 8308992222, 74000155188 have been made available by the Women and Child Development Department to help such children. It is the responsibility of all to ensure that no child should be adopted illegally. In case of any information about child adoption, It has been appealed to call the toll free number or immediately contact the District Child Protection Cell on 0253- 2236368 / 2236294.

District Women and Child Development Officer Surekha Patil has also informed that it is a punishable offence as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and Central Adoption Guidelines 2017 to adopt a child or give a child for adoption.