Appeal on Ganeshotsav : Avoid crowds, keep the festival simple

NASHIK :



Urging people and Ganesh Mandals to create a new ideal of celebration before the world, district collector Suraj Mandhare has emphasised on a crowd-free and simple Ganesh festival this year with adherence to rules and instructions of the government and district administration.



Against the backdrop of the Corona crisis, the court has ordered the celebration of this year's Ganeshotsav in a simple manner and the state government has also issued instructions in this regard. Accordingly, the height of the Ganesh idol at public celebrations, has been restricted to four feet, while the height of the domestic Ganesh idol has also been restricted to two feet.



Ganesh arrival and immersion processions have been banned. Special care has been taken to ensure that the pandal is not crowded. Considering the danger of infection, Nashikites have been appealed to celebrate the festival simply and cooperate with the administration.



Instead of clay or Plaster of Paris idols, an appeal has also been made to worship home-made metal idols. "The idol of Lord Ganesh should be immersed in the house itself or in an artificial pond if not possible at home," it said.



It further appealed stating that Mandals, groups celebrating the festival in public, should avoid advertising and pomp. Awareness should be created by displaying social message considering of the current situation. Blood donation, health related activities should be organised instead of cultural programmes.



Considering the epidemics of dengue and malaria in the rainy season along with Corona, the message of cleanliness should be spread. Care should be taken to avoid crowds while performing religious rituals like aarti, poojapath etc. Ganpati pandal should be sanitised from time to time. Thermal scanning should be arranged in the pandal and social distancing must be maintained with

strict adherence to hygiene rules.



The administration has appealed to the citizens to cooperate as municipal corporation, social organisations and boards have been directed to arrange artificial ponds for immersion.

