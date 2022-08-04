Appeal for an eco-friendly Ganpati festival

Years later, however, our culture has evolved. Huge idols with lavish colours and decorations are commonplace today. Since plaster of paris(POP) is inexpensive and lightweight, artists are now using it instead of the traditional mud technique.

They employ paints and dyes for decorating that contain dangerous substances like mercury, arsenic, lead, and carbon. However, POP idols are a big no in environmental conservation. Even though the sale of POP idols is banned, some people still continue its usage illegally. Even plastic and other decorative items are non-biodegradable materials. Since it is unsafe for the environment, some people who value nature have created the Shadu Clay Ganpati Culture, which uses environmentally benign and biodegradable clay.

In Gujarat and the Konkan, you may find this shadu clay on river banks, which is completely natural, water-soluble, and moldable. It takes roughly three weeks to dissolve in water, which is less time compared to POP idols and it is safe for aquatic animals and plants. Now citizens are discussing that the Ganesh idol should be of cow dung which is more eco-friendly and easy to dissolve. Cow dung takes less time to dissolve than POP and shadu clay too. This move can be economically supportive for farmers

‘’Making Ganpati idol from POP has been a long-running tradition. As compared to shadu clay, making an idol from POP is way easier. It is not possible to make a huge Ganpati idol from shadu clay, so POP is preferred. We usually make Ganpati idols from shadu clay or gardening clay. We also add seeds in gardening clay so it can turn into a plant in 10 to 15 days, and it is more environmentally friendly. ’’ -Nishita Kothule, Pottery artist

(Article by: Ananya Patil, intern at Deshdoot Times)