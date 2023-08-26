Anxiety on the rise among youth

Vibhuti Saikhede

Nashik

Anxiety is a normal emotion that everyone experiences from time to time. It is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease about something with an uncertain outcome. However, when anxiety becomes excessive or persistent, it can develop into an anxiety disorder.

Anxiety disorders are a group of mental health conditions characterised by excessive and irrational fear or worry that can interfere with daily activities. Anxiety can manifest in various ways, including physical symptoms such as sweating or trembling, as well as psychological symptoms such as difficulty concentrating or sleeping.

Even before the pandemic, anxiety was becoming more common among children and adolescents, increasing 27 percent and 24 percent respectively from 2016 to 2019. By 2020, 5.6 million kids (9.2%) had been diagnosed with anxiety problems. (Ref.ccf.georgetown.edu).

Anxiety is common in youth for several reasons. Adolescence is a time of significant change and transition, which can be stressful and overwhelming. Genetics and brain chemistry can also play a role in the development of anxiety. Additionally, traumatic events or experiences, such as bullying or abuse, can increase the risk of anxiety in youth.