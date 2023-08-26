Anxiety on the rise among youth

Vibhuti Saikhede
Anxiety is a normal emotion that everyone experiences from time to time. It is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease about something with an uncertain outcome. However, when anxiety becomes excessive or persistent, it can develop into an anxiety disorder.
Anxiety disorders are a group of mental health conditions characterised by excessive and irrational fear or worry that can interfere with daily activities. Anxiety can manifest in various ways, including physical symptoms such as sweating or trembling, as well as psychological symptoms such as difficulty concentrating or sleeping.
Even before the pandemic, anxiety was becoming more common among children and adolescents, increasing 27 percent and 24 percent respectively from 2016 to 2019. By 2020, 5.6 million kids (9.2%) had been diagnosed with anxiety problems. (Ref.ccf.georgetown.edu).
Anxiety is common in youth for several reasons. Adolescence is a time of significant change and transition, which can be stressful and overwhelming. Genetics and brain chemistry can also play a role in the development of anxiety. Additionally, traumatic events or experiences, such as bullying or abuse, can increase the risk of anxiety in youth.
These are the common reasons which is causing rise in youth with severe anxiety:
Social media can be a source of anxiety for youth due to the pressure to present a perfect image, the fear of missing out on social events, cyberbullying, and the constant need for validation. Its important for young people to use social media mindfully and take breaks when necessary.
High expectations and pressure to succeed can contribute to anxiety in youth. Youth may feel like they are not meeting the expectations of their parents, teachers, or peers, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. This can be exacerbated by the competitive nature of academic and extracurricular activities, where youth may feel like they need to constantly perform at a high level to succeed. The pressure to succeed can also create a fear of failure, which can lead to avoidance of challenging situations and further exacerbate anxiety symptoms.
How to take care of anxiety:
1. Practice self-care: Prioritise activities like exercise, meditation, and hobbies that promote relaxation.
2. Seek support: Talk to friends, family, or a trusted adult about your feelings and concerns.
3. Manage stress: Develop healthy coping mechanisms like deep breathing, journaling, or listening to calming music.
what can parents, teachers, and anyone else who interacts with children and teens with anxiety do?
Parents, teachers, and anyone else who interacts with children and teens with anxiety can provide appropriate support and resources to help them manage their symptoms. It is important to create a safe and supportive environment where youth feel comfortable expressing their feelings and emotions..
Anxiety can be overwhelming, but its important to remember that youre not alone. There are many resources available to help you manage your symptoms, including therapy and medication. Dont hesitate to reach out to a trusted healthcare provider for support.
