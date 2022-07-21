Anuradha finally behind the curtain of time

A commercial complex is likely to be set up at this place soon. Anuradha Theater was known as the favourite cinema hall not only in Nashik Road and Nashik but also in entire North Maharashtra. Anuradha was known as the first air-conditioned cinema hall in North Maharashtra.

Anuradha was known as the glory of North Maharashtra. In 1975, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, this cinema hall was opened with the screening of the film Nagin, directed by Rajkumar Kohli and starring Sunil Dutt, Jitendra and Reena Roy.

Director Rajkumar Kohli himself, film actors Sunil Dutt, Reena Roy and Jitendra were present at the inauguration. Initially, five shows were being screened daily in this theatre. A total of five shows used to be screened -- English movies at 10 am, matinee movies at 12 pm and then three shows.

At that time, every show in Anuradha talkies was to be housefull. Cine buffs from North Maharashtra used to come to this place just to see the theatre. At that time, films were screened in Mumbai and Anuradha talkies simultaneously.

Each of Dada Kondke’s films used to stay at least 16 weeks in this iconic theatre. Screening of Feroze Khan’s Qurbani movie and Meri Awaaz Suno starring Jitendra were also used to be packed houses.

Manoj Kumar, Hema Malini’s Das Numbari also ran for ten weeks, similarly, Jitendra’s Asha also ran for ten weeks. Anuradha theatre was popular with many such superhit films.

After 1990, the arrival of the TV at home and subsequent Doordarshan serials and telecast of movies on television badly affected the inflow of cinegoers into a cinema halls. With the arrival of hundreds of movie channels showing movies day and night and the era of multiplexes, the audience turned away from single-screen cinemas. After the advent of smartphones, the new platform ‘OTT’ came and the last of the single-screen theatres was closed.

Many movie theatres in Nashik city were closed due to this. It included Regimental and Bytco talkies in Nashik Road, while Anuradha cinema hall was closed since May 1, 2015.

Three years ago, there was a big fire in this theatre. The cinema hall, which has been closed for the past seven years, is being demolished for the last three days. A commercial complex is likely to be set up at this place soon.