COVID : 'Anti-poor government' earning by converting disaster into profit : Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI :

In a fresh attack on the Union Government on the issue of COVID-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Government of profiteering at the cost of the public during the COVID pandemic .

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, 'There are 'clouds' of the disease, people are in trouble, can take benefits-the anti-poor government is earning revenue by converting the disaster into profit making opportunity.

'Gandhi also posted on his Twitter account a news report about Railways earning Rs 428 crore revenue through Shramik Special trains.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been accusing the NDA government of mismanaging the COVID tragedy.