Anti-encroachment drive in Deolali

DEOLALI CAMP: The anti-encroachment drive, which was slowed down in the past two years due to the pandemic, was revived yesterday morning by Deolali Cantonment Board. The members confiscated eight handcarts yesterday and warned others to clear the no-vendors zone. The board has warned of strict action as per the Cantonment Act, 2006 if vendors fail to clear the camp’s lanes.

The administrative body of Deolali Camp, Deolali Cantonment Board, had issued notices to street vendors within their jurisdiction in December, demanding immediate closure of their stalls.

As per the notice, the board had stated putting up a stall on the camp’s road is illegal and causes traffic congestion and other related problems. They warned of a heavy fine and confiscation of items and carts if vendors didn’t move to the hawkers’ designated zones within eight days. However, the vendors continued selling items on the road, and the board didn’t take any action. After four months, the board finally initiated an anti-encroachment drive against street vendors.

Under the guidance of CEO Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, superintendent of taxes Vijay Gaikwad and Rajendra Kangare seized eight handcarts on Wednesday morning. A total of 23 workers aided the officers in the drive.