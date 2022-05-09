Anti-encroachment drive continues

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation has intensified its campaign against encroachment in the city. The NMC’s Anti Encroachment Department is taking action against illegally occupied spaces in the city. On Monday, the anti-encroachment department razed encroachments and illegal hoardings in Tapovan and Panchvati areas.

Nashik Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar have decided to make the Gangaghat area accessible. According to this, the first time he walked through the area to take note of the seriousness of the issue. After that, he took an auto-rickshaw to study the entire area and remove all kinds of encroachments.

Accordingly, on April 21, the action was taken and about 200 encroachments were removed. Care is being taken to ensure that no encroachment will take place in the Gangaghat area again after the action is taken on. On Monday, the encroachment department took action as encroachments were identified in Godaghat, Tapovan and Panchvati areas.