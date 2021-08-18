Another week of eluded rains for city

The city’s June rainfall was 101.1 mm and highest total rainfall upto 2330 recorded on June 1, 2021 was at 23.5 mm which was just about normal for the onset period. The city did not receive any significant rain during the last over a week period. On August 11, the city had recorded trace rainfall of 0.4 mm, on August 12 (4.1 mm), on August 13 (0.8), on August 14 (0.6), on August 15 (1.0 mm), on August 16 (5.0 mm) and yesterday 3.5 mm rainfall between (830-1730) was recorded in the city.

The city’s seasonal rainfall is at deficit. With no signs of continuous and good spells, this deficit would only grow during the days ahead. At present, Nashik district’s rainfall is 55.59 per cent. Which is at deficit compared to the last year during the same period from June 1, 2020 to August 17, 2020. It was 70.96 per cent.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, in its latest forecast predicted rains at most places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are also likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha during the same period, it added.

Rainfall (Nashik city)