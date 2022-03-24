Another vaccine for kids

PUNE/NASHIK: Some cities in China have been locked down in the last couple of days. Against this backdrop, India is on track to complete 100 per cent vaccination. Children in the age group of 12 to 14 years are being vaccinated extensively. Until now, only one vaccine was allowed. However, as DCGI recently approved the use of another vaccine, vaccination in this age group will get accelerated in coming period.

According to information received, another Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for children between the ages of 12 and 18. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved emergency use of the Novavax vaccine.

The vaccine is said to be used for children between the ages of 12 and 18 in India. Earlier, the children were being administered Hyderabad-based Biological E’s company’s Corbevax vaccine. The second dose of this vaccine is taken at an interval of 28 days.

The vaccine called Novavax is manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune. It is the first protein-based vaccine to be authorized for use in children between the ages of 12 and 18 in India.

Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine that is completely different from other vaccines. Protein subunits are an important part of the vaccine, from which they protect. To protect against the Corona virus, it contains spike proteins, which cover the surface of the virus, which is said to be easily recognizable by the immune system.