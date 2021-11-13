Another leopard trapped in Igatpuri

NASHIK: While there is an atmosphere of satisfaction as one leopard got trapped in Igatpuri city on Thursday morning, the Forest department got success as another leopard was trapped on Thursday night. Another leopard has been trapped from the Shivaji Nagar area of Igatpuri City. Citizens expressed happiness as two leopards were trapped. The leopard trapped in the evening is an adult female leopard and it is suspected that another cub of her is in the same area.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has appealed that no citizen of Igatpuri city should crowd at the spot. The leopards are being teased by the crowds, making them irritated. Igatpuri Forest Range Officer Ketan Biraris said that legal action would be taken against the people who thronged to see the leopards.

A police team from Igatpuri police station reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. Citizens of Igatpuri have thanked Forest Circle Officer Bhausaheb Rao and Forest Ranger Faiz Ali Syed for trapping two leopards in a trap set under guidance of Range Forest Officer Ketan Biraris.