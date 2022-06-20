Another chance for failed students

NASHIK: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the dates of supplementary examinations for the Class 10 and Class 12 students who failed. In Nashik division 95.9% of students passed the SSC exam.

In the state, a total of 96.94 percent of students have passed this exam while 3.06 per cent of students have failed. The board announced that supplementary examination for class 10 will start on July 27, while that of class 12, the exam will start from July 21. The exams will be held from July 21 to August 12. The applications are being accepted for class 12, while for SSC, applications will be accepted from today (June 20) for the supplementary exam.

A total of 15 lakh 84 thousand regular students from 9 divisions registered for the class 10 examination. Out of this 15,68,977 students sat for the examination. Out of which 15,21,003 students have passed. 96.94 percent of students have passed the class 10 examination

A total of 122 students in the state got 100 percent marks, while the number of students with more than 90 percent marks is 83,060 A total of 54,159 students from 9 divisions of the state registered for re-examination. Out of which 52,351 students appeared for the exam. Out of which 41,390 students passed with a passing percentage of 79.06.

The highest passing percentage is from the Konkan division with 99.27 percent while the lowest passing percentage is 95.90 percent in the Nashik division.

The passing percentage of girls is 97.96 percent, while the passing percentage of boys is 96.06 per cent resulting in the higher passing percentage of girls by 1.90%.