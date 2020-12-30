Another bid for sarpanch post

* Rs two crore bid at Umrane gram panchayat

* Video goes viral



Nashik: Following the bid for the post of sarpanch (village head) of the gram panchayat in the tribal hamlet of Nandurbar district going up to Rs 42 lakh, another shocking political development, it is understood that the said bid for the post of a sarpanch at another gram panchayat of Umrane village in the district has gone up as much as to a whopping Rs two crore and five lakh.



A shocking incident has taken place where the result of Gram Panchayat of Umrane village in Nashik district has been raised to Rs. 2.5 crore.



The video of the said auction has gone viral on social media and is currently the topic of discussion in the political circles. Umrane in Deola taluka is a village with a population of 25,000. In the auction held for the entire panel including the sarpanch post, the last bid for the top post was made for Rs 2.05 crore.



Auction is being held for sarpanch post at many gram panchayats in the district. While the incident of auction for the post of sarpanch of Nandurbar Khodamali village is fresh, this type of bid at Umrane has now came to the fore in Nashik district.



Umrane village has come to prominence due to onion market committee. It was decided to hold gram panchayat elections without any opposition this year. The auction bid started from Rs 1 crore 11 lakh and reached to settle at Rs 2 crore 5 lakh.



It is clear in the video that Sunil Dutt Deore of the panel headed by former Zilla Parishad member Prashant Deore won the auction. Preliminary information is that the auction money will be donated for the renovation of Rameshwar Maharaj's temple.