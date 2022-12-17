Ankush Shinde takes charge as Nashik Police Commissioner

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde while talking to the media said that the then Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare has done a good job in Nashik. Steps will be taken to resolve all law and order issues including traffic in Nashik through discussion with all. Necessary steps will be taken in view of the upcoming municipal corporation as well as other elections and political events. Strict measures will also be taken if necessary to maintain law and order in the city.