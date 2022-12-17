Ankush Shinde takes charge as Nashik Police Commissioner

Nashik
Ankush Shinde, the new Police Commissioner of Nashik took charge yesterday. Jayant Naiknaware, the previous commissioner, has been transferred. The State government recently issued orders for the transfers of IPS officers. Nashik city Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknaware and Nashik Zone Special Inspector General of Police B G Shekhar were transferred. Ankush Shinde was appointed as the Police Commissioner of Nashik. Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare handed over the charge of his post with the key bearing the image of the Police Commissionerate.
Newly appointed Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde while talking to the media said that the then Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare has done a good job in Nashik. Steps will be taken to resolve all law and order issues including traffic in Nashik through discussion with all. Necessary steps will be taken in view of the upcoming municipal corporation as well as other elections and political events. Strict measures will also be taken if necessary to maintain law and order in the city.
Ankush Shinde was earlier the Police Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad. In April, IPS Krishna Prakash was replaced by Ankush Shinde. In just eight months, Shinde had shocked many by taking action against illegal trades. Shinde was the Superintendent of Police of Nashik Rural in 2016-17. From here he was transferred on promotion to Deputy Inspector General of Police. Many important crimes were solved during Shinde’s tenure.