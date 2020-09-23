Ankita Raina enters 2nd round of French Open qualifiers
Abhishek Vibhandik

Paris

India's Ankita Raina earned a hard-fought win against Jovana Jovic of Serbia to progress to the second round of the French Open qualifiers.

...
