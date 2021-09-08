Ankai, Tankai too in the tentative list of World Heritage Site

NASHIK: The Maharashtra State government has shortlisted 14 forts in state for tentative nominations for World Heritage Site. In this proposal Salher and Mulher both forts have found there place in this list already. In another important decision for Nashikites, the Assistant Director of Archeology, Nashik, Aarti Alay has informed that the forts Ankai-Tankai are also in the list. The state has proposed a total of 14 forts under serial nomination of UNESCO’s World Heritage Site.

Proposal for this has been made in theme of ‘Maratha Military Architecture in Maharashtra and Guerilla Warfare. This is the first time that such proposal is being made. On top of that four forts from Nashik are in the list. The Ankai-Tankai forts are in Satamala range of Sahyadri. These are twin forts built on two different mountains, connected to each other with a khind or pass.

The Ankai is built on high altitude on mountain, while Tankai is on flat platue like mountain. The Ankai is built at height of 3152 feet, while Tankai is just 2802 feet high. On the other hand, Salher and Mulher are the forts located at highest altitude in Western Ghats. The Salher fort is located near Waghamba in Satana tehsil, while Mulher is located at Mulher village of Baglan tehsil in Nashik district.

It is the site of the highest fort in the Sahyadri mountains and the second highest peak at 1,567 metres (5,141 ft) after Kalsubai in Maharashtra and 32nd highest peak in Western Ghats. This was one of the celebrated forts of the Maratha Empire. The UNESCO has accepted the tentative proposal of the state in April this year. The State Minister of Culture Amit Deshmukh took special efforts for making this proposal. It is the first time that the state government has taken such step.

The forts shortlisted for tentative serial nomination as World Heritage Site