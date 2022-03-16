ANIS calls for eco friendly Holi celebration

NASHIK: The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS) or ANIS has given a call for eco-friendly Holi celebration. Organisation has requested Nashikites to celebrate the festival of colour in an environmentally friendly manner.

The ANIS has said that although humans are festival lovers, the celebration must change as per the time. Maharashtra ANIS has been insisting on celebrating environmentally friendly festivals for the last 25 years. For this, actual action programs are implemented. Under this, ‘Celebrate holi, donate poli’ is an initiative carried out with the participation of like-minded organisations.

The organisations and people come together and distribute the festival dish of Maharashtra Puranpoli, other food items, at pre-planned slums, railway stations. If anyone wants to donate without throwing Puranpoli in the Holi, they should take it to the poor and needy and feed them instead. Nashikites can also call the Maharashtra ANIS activists in that area and hand over the food items to them.

In the upcoming Holi festivals, worship should be done by lighting a symbolic small fire with paper, cardboards or cow dung cakes. It is requested that no food should be thrown in the burning holi. Instead, distribute those foods to the needy.

It has been said by the organisation that instead of throwing food people should burn their egos, flaws, anger, insecurities on the occasion of Holi. It is a humble appeal made on behalf of ANIS informed Thaksen Gorane, Prof Dr Sudesh Ghoderao, Krishna Chandgude, Rajendra Phagde, Adv Sameer Shinde, Nitin Bagul, Mahendra Datarange and others.