Anil Deshmukh again gets threat calls

<p>Mumbai</p><p>Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has again received threat calls over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actress Kangana Ranaut, sources close to him said today (Wednesday).</p> .<p>Deshmukh received these calls from different persons from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and at around 6 am today (Wednesday) and the matter is being probed, the sources said.</p><p>Earlier also, an anonymous caller phoned Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister said on Monday.</p><p>Deshmukh on Monday expressed surprise over the Centre's decision to provide 'Y-plus' security to Ranaut, who he said, had "insulted" Mumbai and Maharashtra with her remarks.</p><p>Ranaut is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.</p><p>On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra received calls in which the caller allegedly threatened to blow it up, the Chief Minister's Office said.</p><p>The caller had claimed to be aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.</p>