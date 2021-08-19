Angles help revamp photos

NASHIK: Today is World Photography Day, and every year, this day is observed on 19 August. In today’s era, everyone is a photographer as everyone has their own smartphone or DSLR camera. Every Photo expresses a different story. Photography is the only thing that everyone loves to pursue to capture their best moments.

One needs many types of equipment for photography like a tripod, monopod, gimble, lenses, filters, reflector, lights, etc. There are many angles used in photography to make your photograph better. Here are the angles that make your photography easy and best.

Portrait : Portrait photography aims at capturing the personality of a person or group of people.

Wide Shot : A shot in which the figure fits in the frame from top to bottom.

Ultra-wide shot : A shot in which figures appear small in the landscape. It can also be used to make a person appear small.

Close-up : Head and shoulders, enabling you to easily see facial expressions.

Eye-level : This is when your subject is at eye level. An eye-level shot can result in a neutral perspective (not superior or inferior).

Low Angle : A low-angle shot frames the subject from below their eye line.

Overhead : An overhead shot is from above, looking down on the subject.

Aerial Shot: An aerial shot, whether taken from a helicopter or drone, is captured from way up high.

“Photography is beyond capturing the moments; a medium of communication. A strong message can be delivered through capturing everyday life in public places, especially when people are unaware of getting photographed. I find street photography as a medium of connecting people with emotions without saying a word through photographs. Strong emotions can inspire or shake one from the roots.” - Chinmay Pathak, Photographer

“Before capturing a photo, I create an image in my mind. I visit that place and take a look at it from different angles. This is because the same picture carries different shades/weights in different seasons. I personally think that if we make certain changes in a picture in terms of height, weight, or time, the camera can capture the beauty that even human eyes can’t. In wildlife photography, the photographer needs to click a photo in correspondence to the subject’s eye level. In landscape mode, the photographer prefers ground level or a bit high level for photography.” - Siddarth Kshatriya, Photographer