Anganwadi inspection campaign for nutrition meal

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation will soon distribute nutritious meals in all Anganwadi schools in the city. Therefore, the corporation undertook an inspection campaign for Anganwadis. The corporation’s deputy commissioner of social welfare Dr Dilip Menkar is inspecting all the schools. During the inspection, the officials are also considering the problems of teachers, parents, and students.
Under the leadership of Dr Menkar, the officials visited Anganwadis in Manur, Adgaon, Mhasrul, Makhmalabad, and other areas. They got an insight into basic facilities like toilets, water supply and sewage system. They also enquired about medical and nutrition arrangements in schools. Dr Menkar assured of providing specifically designated buildings to Anganwadi schools in need on a priority basis. All Anganwadis in the city are being inspected under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar.
There are a total of 354 Anganwadi schools in the municipal area. Recently, 11 Anganwadi schools in Nashik Road Division were also inspected. Even the number of seats is getting checked in proportion to the attendance. Medical examination of Anganwadi children will also be conducted every three months to diagnose malnourished children
Average attendance in Anganwadis
Nandur- 60 students
Manur- 22 to 26 students
Adgaon (School No 22)- 30 students
Adgaon (School No 23)- 26 students
Adgaon (School No 25)- 27 students
Adgaon Vasantdada Nagar (School No 21)- 30 students
Mhasrul-(School No 36)- 32 students
Mhasrul-(School No 37)- 28 students