Anganwadi inspection campaign for nutrition meal

Under the leadership of Dr Menkar, the officials visited Anganwadis in Manur, Adgaon, Mhasrul, Makhmalabad, and other areas. They got an insight into basic facilities like toilets, water supply and sewage system. They also enquired about medical and nutrition arrangements in schools. Dr Menkar assured of providing specifically designated buildings to Anganwadi schools in need on a priority basis. All Anganwadis in the city are being inspected under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar.

There are a total of 354 Anganwadi schools in the municipal area. Recently, 11 Anganwadi schools in Nashik Road Division were also inspected. Even the number of seats is getting checked in proportion to the attendance. Medical examination of Anganwadi children will also be conducted every three months to diagnose malnourished children

Average attendance in Anganwadis