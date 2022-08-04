Deshdoot Times

Anganwadi inspection campaign for nutrition meal

Anganwadi inspection campaign for nutrition meal
Geetika Sachdev

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation will soon distribute nutritious meals in all Anganwadi schools in the city. Therefore, the corporation undertook an inspection campaign for Anganwadis. The corporation’s deputy commissioner of social welfare Dr Dilip Menkar is inspecting all the schools. During the inspection, the officials are also considering the problems of teachers, parents, and students.

Under the leadership of Dr Menkar, the officials visited Anganwadis in Manur, Adgaon, Mhasrul, Makhmalabad, and other areas. They got an insight into basic facilities like toilets, water supply and sewage system. They also enquired about medical and nutrition arrangements in schools. Dr Menkar assured of providing specifically designated buildings to Anganwadi schools in need on a priority basis. All Anganwadis in the city are being inspected under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar.

There are a total of 354 Anganwadi schools in the municipal area. Recently, 11 Anganwadi schools in Nashik Road Division were also inspected. Even the number of seats is getting checked in proportion to the attendance. Medical examination of Anganwadi children will also be conducted every three months to diagnose malnourished children

Average attendance in Anganwadis

  • Nandur- 60 students

  • Manur- 22 to 26 students

  • Adgaon (School No 22)- 30 students

  • Adgaon (School No 23)- 26 students

  • Adgaon (School No 25)- 27 students

  • Adgaon Vasantdada Nagar (School No 21)- 30 students

  • Mhasrul-(School No 36)- 32 students

  • Mhasrul-(School No 37)- 28 students

Adgaon
Inspection
Aanganwadi
Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar
Dr. Menkar
Manur
Nutritious meal

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com