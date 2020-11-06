Anand ground, jogging track and library to be reopened from Monday
Deshdoot Times

Anand ground, jogging track and library to be reopened from Monday

Heavy fine of Rs.5000 for people in containment zones
Gaurav Pardeshi
Gaurav Pardeshi
Nashik
Deolali Camp
Anand ground
Jogging track and library
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com