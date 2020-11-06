Anand ground, jogging track and library to be reopened from Monday

<p>DEOLALI CAMP : </p><p>The Anand Road's Buchari ground, jogging track and library in Deolali, which have been closed for the last eight months in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be reopened for the public from next Monday, said Sachin Thackeray, vice president of Deolali Cantonment Board.</p>.<p>After receiving the order to reopen the ground, jogging track and library from November 4 as per the instructions of the state and central government, the Board's vice president Sachin Thackeray, chief executive officer Ajay Kumar, assistant engineer Vilas Patil, health superintendent Rajinder Singh Thakur, Aman Gupta and others inspected the Anand Road ground. According to the information given by vice president Thackeray and chief executive officer Ajay Kumar, mask is mandatory for the citizens visiting the ground, library and jogging track and they will be allowed to enter only after checking their temperature, and sanitizing their hands. It will also be mandatory that they have ‘Aarogya Setu' and ‘Swacchata’ apps in their mobiles.</p>.<p>* Provision of Rs.500 and Rs.5000 penalty for non-compliance with rules</p>