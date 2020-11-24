An indomitable will

<p>Deolali camp: Hearing loss by birth, not being able to speak since birth, and even weak left eye vision couldn’t stop Rohit from working and making ends meet. Rohit Jadhav, a 27-year-old, works at Chai Ketali in Deolali Camp as a waiter. He was born deaf and dumb, couldn’t even move, and later discovered he had weak left eye vision. Doctors said his survival rates were minimal. They even stated that he would never be able to walk in his life. However, proper massages helped Rohit, and he started walking after turning six.</p>.<p>Rohit’s family consists of five members - his mother, two sisters, and a brother. His father was an alcoholic, and he passed away recently. His two siblings work at a salon, and his mother owns a tea stall. Their uncle provides financial help to their family when needed. As informed by his sister, as a child, kids residing in the colony bullied him, but he never gave up. He used to respond with the help of sign language instead of crying and feeling bad for himself. He studied in Rusi Irani Centre for five years, and in ‘Vikas Mandir Mukbadhir Vidyalaya’ for the next five years. </p><p>He never considered his differently-abled personality as a drawback. He became active and started speaking the basic words like ‘maa’ once he joined the school. He can even hear some loud noises like horns of vehicles on the road or when someone screams and calls him. He learned sign language and took all the challenges in a positive way that life threw at him. He took part in all the co-curricular activities like dancing, comedy shows and gave amazingly well performances. </p><p>He couldn’t complete his higher education as it required him to shift to another city. Due to financial constraints, his family wasn’t able to send him. As soon as he completed his schooling, he started looking for work. After working at a cake shop, and a biryani centre, he joined Chai Ketali. The owner of the cafe states that he has never seen Rohit getting demotivated and sad because of being differently-abled. He added that Rohit is super talented and understands signs better and faster than anyone else. </p><p>His colleague says that Rohit understands what the other person wants to say even before they start speaking. He greets all the customers with a smile, serves them water, and provides them with a menu card. He requests them to place the order with the owner when the order consists of a variety of food items. He’s indeed a special person who lives life to the fullest.<br></p>.<div><blockquote>“One should never think that they can’t do anything in life. God has blessed us with everything. One should keep moving ahead in life and live life to the fullest. Always keep smiling.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Rohit Jadhav</span></div>