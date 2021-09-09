An act of honesty

Deolali Camp: Vivek Ghamendi, a press worker, lost its mobile phone worth Rs.30, 000 in Deolali Camp’s main market. Two women, Smita Jagtap and Jayshee Aringale, who visited the market for shopping found the lost phone and visited the Deolali Camp Police Station to hand over the phone to the police in-charge.

As per the information provided by police, Vivek visited the camp for shopping and lost its mobile in the market. He visited the camp’s police station to file a complaint. At the same time, Smita and Jahyshee entered the station to hand over the phone. After confirming the details, the police returned the phone to its owner. The officials felicitated Smita for her honesty.

Police Inspector S.S. Padvi, Sunil Shewale, Sham Kotme, constable Vishnu Nisal, etc., along with RPI Youth City President Ravindra Gaikwad, Sachin Bhalerao, Anand Vairagar, Sonti Parcha etc. were present at the felicitation program.