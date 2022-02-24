AMRUT head office should be in Nashik: BJP

NASHIK: The decision to set up the Academy of Maharashtra Research, upliftment and Training (Amrut) for the development of the economically weaker sections in the Open category was taken by the then Fadnavis government on 20th August 2019.

After that, the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) established AMRUT on 28th June 2021. However, the government set up its head office in Mumbai instead of Nashik.

“The members of the Amrut are controversial, and they should be removed from the post, and Amrut’s headquarters should be shifted to Nashik. Without it, the purpose of the academy will not succeed,” said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ajit Chavan at a press conference here yesterday.

Chavan said that Amrut should have been headquartered in Nashik. However, the MVA govt set up the head office in Mumbai. “Why didn’t the Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal object to that? This is an injustice done to North Maharashtra,” he alleged.

Also, NCP state president Jayant Patil’s close confidante Makrand Kulkarni has been elected as a member of Amrut. What are the criteria for selection of Kulkarni? Why the name could not be posted on the government’s website? Who has benefited from this till now? How many people were recruited? Such questions were raised by Chavan.

On the backdrop of the provision of Rs 157 crore for Amrut, BJP spokesperson Chavan feared malpractices in it. He said that people-oriented decisions should be taken through Amrut, only then the purpose of its establishment will be fulfilled. BJP city president Girish Palve and general secretary Sunil Kedar were present at the occasion.